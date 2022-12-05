LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A new Santa Hotline offers children and parents the opportunity to call and leave a message for Santa Claus.

LUS Fiber announced the new Santa Hotline on Facebook.

Children and parents can call (337) 534-GIFT (4438) to hear a message from Santa Claus and to be able to leave a message for him.

You will have the chance to let Santa know what you’d like for Christmas, leave a message for Santa’s reindeer, or let Santa know if the kids have been naughty or nice.

The holidays are always such a special time of year, and we’re thrilled to play a part in the magic of this season. LUS Fiber Director Ryan Meche

The Santa Hotline is open now through Dec. 31.

For more information visit the LUS Fiber website.