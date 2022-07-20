LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The brother of Kiswanna Latham, 30 of California who was found shot at a Lafayette business is speaking out about her death.

Lafayette Police found Latham around 10:30 p.m. July 15 in the 2400 block of West Pinhook Road.

She died after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

Her roommate is now being charged with her death.

Kiswanna’s brother, D’Andre Rodriguez spoke with News 10 Wednesday and says his sister known as “Keke” is one of 15 children who was raised in foster care.

He says his sister is a victim of domestic violence.

Latham’s family lives in California where her family is preparing to bring her home for a proper burial.

“She wasn’t a threat to nobody. She may have had her words with you, but she wasn’t a threat to nobody,” Rodriguez said.

He explains his heartbreak and says he wishes his sister would have told someone she was being physically abused.

“Mine is gone and my two older sisters and foster parents are gone. They instilled in us that yall need to stick together, stick together, stick together, stick together.”

Rodriguez says the family is frustrated that she did not reach out and tell them she was dealing with domestic violence.

“Why didn’t you call? Why didn’t you make it an urgent call? Why didn’t you make it a 911 call? Why didn’t you make noise? Sometimes you got to be loud enough and no little or small I’m okay,” Rodriguez explained.

He says anyone being victimized by domestic violence should step up and say something to someone anyone.

“If you’re in that situation, call 911 or go sit at the police station or the fire station,” if you live in spaces if you have to and get away from it,” Rodriguez stated.

The suspect is also from California but resided in Lafayette. He is behind bars on charges of second-degree murder.