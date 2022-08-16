LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajundome officials announced a postponement for the Sept. 2 concert for Lil Baby & Friends, though a new concert date has not been set.

Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Baby was set to perform with special guests Lil’ Boosie and Nardo Wick. Officials have not given a reason for the postponement.

Ticketholders are urged to hold on to their tickets, as they can be used for the rescheduled concert when it is announced. If a ticketholder is unable to attend on the new date, they will have 30 days to get a refund from their original point of purchase via Ticketmaster.

Lil Baby is also touring with Chris Brown among other guests through the first part of October.