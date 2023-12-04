LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — All week the Cajundome will be home to athletes from all over the country as they compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic boxing team.

Starting on Monday, the Cajundome will be home to over 800 boxers from across the country as they take part in two highly anticipated events. Throughout the week, boxers will compete in the U.S. Olympic boxing trails and 2023 USA Boxing National Championships.

160 boxers will be competing for a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the rest will compete in the National Championships and spots on the USA Boxing’s junior and youth high performance teams of 2024. Mike McAtee, the USA Boxing Executive Direction said the organization is excited to bring boxing back to Lafayette.

“USA Boxing is excited to bring these two premier events to the city of Lafayette and the state of Louisiana, which has a history of hosting major USA Boxing events,” said McAtee. “Not only will we be able to showcase our talented hopefuls for next summer’s Olympic Games in Paris but have the first look at our Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games hopefuls during our National Championships.”

Competition for the Olympic Trials began Monday at 6 p.m. and will conclude with the 13 championship bouts on Saturday at noon. The National Championships kicked off Monday at noon, and will run daily until Thursday at noon and 6 p.m., with finals taking place Friday at noon.

To access tournament details for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing, click here.

To access tournament details for the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships, click here.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at will call, starting at $10 daily or $50 for a weekly pass, while Saturday’s championship bouts cost $25.

