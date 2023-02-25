BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Known for its award-winning boudin, cracklins, and Cajun specialty meats, The Best Stop Supermarket, is set to open today.

First opening over 35 years ago in Scott, The Best Stop is a family-owned and operated business that has become a staple in the area.

The newest franchise location, which is located at 1008 Smede Hwy in Broussard, will sell several of the products made in Scott by Best Stop Cajun Foods. Products will include boudin links, boudin balls, boudin wraps, fresh and smoked sausage, cracklins, and a variety of Cajun specialty meats.

“We are thrilled to open a new location in Broussard,” said second-generation co-owner of The Best Stop Penny Gennuso. “We look forward to providing our neighbors with our special brand of Cajun comfort food. Food is a big part of our Cajun culture and we love sharing it with others.”

The grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m.

