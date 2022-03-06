LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Navy Ground Force will be showing a simulation of it’s SAFE Camp and how it operates.

The simulation will begin Sunday morning, March 6, at 10:00 a.m. and continue though March 8. The event is in the parking lot of Boot Barn at 3320 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy in Lafayette. The public is invited and it is free to attend.

The SAFE (Swift Action Force Emergency) Camp is the first phase of the Cajun Navy’s response. Volunteers operate this mobile unit that provides needed food, supplies, fuel and professional services.

“We are excited about providing this simulation of our SAFE Camp and for the opportunities to serve disaster survivors,” said Cajun Navy Ground Force Founder and Director Rob Gaudet. “SAFE Camp allows us to provide urgently needed items, food and care for a community when it is overwhelmed after a disaster. It’s an organization base during times of crisis – as well as a citizen operated command base for nonprofit, volunteer and survivor collaboration. We typically set up in a Walmart parking lot.”

The full installation of SAFE Camp will be demonstrated during the simulation. If you want to volunteer, you can register to volunteer at www.crowdrelief.net, and you can donate at www.cajunrelief.org/donate. You can also get updates on their efforts at www.Facebook.com/GoCajunNavy. For more information, email robgaudet@gocajunnavy.org or call (318) 572-3161.