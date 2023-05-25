LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 35th annual Cajun Heartland State Fair looks to offer a variety of summer fun and entertainment for the whole family, and KLFY will be there.

The fair is going on at the Cajundome Convention Center starting today and going through June 4. Those who attend can look forward to a variety of amusement rides, food and family-oriented entertainment.

KLFY’s Acadiana Live will broadcast live from the event today, and you can win free tickets from the show.

Each day features multiple music artists and bands performing. There will also be Circus Hollywood big top performances each night and a petting zoo available to tour during the day. Along with the petting zoo, the fair is offering camel and pony rides. Each day also presents pig races for spectators to enjoy.

This year the fair will offer a new event called Puppy Pals. This stunt show featuring mostly rescue dogs was a contestant in the 15 season of America’s Got Talent and shows the dogs performing stunts and comedic tricks.

The fair is offering a variety of food options including a boiled crawfish stand being catered by Crazy About Crawfish from Breaux Bridge.

Free parking will be provided at Cajun Field. Tickets cost $5 for ages 5 and up. Children 5 and under get in for free.

DAILY ATTRACTION SHOW TIMES

Opening night only (Thursday, May 25)

Pig Races: 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Circus Hollywood: 8:15 p.m.

Puppy Pals: 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Weekday performances

Pig Races: 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Circus Hollywood: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Puppy Pals: 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Weekend Performances and Memorial Day

Pig Races: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Circus Hollywood: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Puppy Pals: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Closing Day, Sunday, June 4