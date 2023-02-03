The Cajun Heartland State Fair is bringing a pickleball tournament to the Cajundome Convention Center in May.

Hancock Whitney Bank & the Cajun Heartland State Fair present the Cajun Fried Pickleball Classic at the Cajundome Convention Center from May 26 to the 28. The tournament will feature men’s, women’s and mixed doubles events on the weekend and pickleball clinics on Friday.

Early registration is open until April 30th for a fee of $85. Registration fees increase to $95 on May 1 and the final deadline is May 12. Registration includes participation in up to 2 events, t-shirt and swag bag, daily admission into the fair, plus a reception with live entertainment, food and drinks. The tournament is open to fair guests to spectate.

Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including registration, hotel accommodations, welcome reception, and much more.