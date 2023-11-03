SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Two fires in Scott on Thursday are directly attributable to violations of the statewide burn ban, according to fire officials.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the combination of dry and windy conditions makes it

impossible to control any type of outdoor fire.

“In the past 12 hours, Scott Fire Department responded to two incidents of an illegal

trash fire, which spread damaging neighbor’s property,” Sonnier said.

At 1:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of Malapart Road, where they observed a trash fire which spread to neighboring field, igniting items which were being used to repair a barn on the property.

Later, at 8:27 p.m., SFD was dispatched to the 100 block of Delhomme Avenue for a residential

fire. Again, firefighters observed a trash fire which ignited a neighboring home.

“In both incidents, firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, minimizing

the damage to neighboring property,” Sonnier said. “In addition to receiving a citation for violating the state’s burn ban, you are civilly liable for any damage to property that you cause as a result of an illegal trash fire.”

No injuries were reported in either fire.

