LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on I-49 in Lafayette Parish early Christmas morning, authorities said.
The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Tevin Ford of Bunkie.
Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified shortly after 1 a.m. Christmas Day of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 northbound near Mile Marker 6 in Lafayette Parish. Police said the crash occurred as a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, driven by Ford, was traveling north on I-49 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the Corvette rear-ended a Volvo 18-wheel sugar cane hauler, which was also traveling north. After becoming disabled in the roadway, the Corvette was struck by a northbound 2021 Nissan Versa.
Ford, was ejected from the Corvette and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. His passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 18-wheeler driver suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Versa reported no injuries.
Impairment is unknown and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths in 2023.
