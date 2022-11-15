LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Repairs to the Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette are nearly complete, but more money is needed.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette city council voted to give the $3.4M needed to finish the job.

Parking in the vicinity of the parish courthouse had become a challenge when the Buchanan Street Parking Garage closed four years ago.

Supervising Engineer for the Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Department, Frederick Trahan says the garage is ready to open and is structurally sound.

Trahan says, however, that the elevators are non-functional.

He says a new elevator will be installed and the stairwells we are revamped.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They will be open to the front road of Buchanan. Both safety and cosmetically visually better” explained Trahan,

Two years ago, Mayor-President Josh Guillory filed an emergency declaration to ensure the work gets done.

An assessment of the garage found the metal clips securing the concrete panels of the garage had deteriorated.

“The entire building will be rewired with LED wiring. More lighting for safety considerations and painting the entire interior structure,” Trahan said.

Trahan says the old planters and street hardscape will be improved for better access, the sidewalks will be wider, and improvements at the garage entrances will be made to increase compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It’s going to be hard to remember what it looked like. We have some real get ideas. The lighting is really going to be a benefit,” he said.