BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The City of Broussard and Lafayette Utilities System announce that full water pressure has been restored to affected areas in Broussard.

A water meter was inspected and tested, and all system distribution points were checked to ensure water is flowing properly.

Broussard has been experiencing low water pressure and a damaged fire hydrant contributed to the lack on pressure. These problems were identified and the water pressure issue was resolved.