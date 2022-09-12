BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — 30 Acadiana high school juniors learned what it means to be a first responder.

The students are participants of the Brent Henley Leadership Program.

The Broussard Chamber of Commerce set up the program in memory of Brent Henley who passed away in August of last year.

Henley was known as a premiere presenter of programs such as Leadership Lafayette and Leadership Vermilion.

The students spent the entire day in first responder mode from spending time with Lafayette firefighters, Lafayette Sheriff’s Office, Broussard Police, and Acadian Ambulance/AirMed.

It was the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office who loaded two high water rescue vehicles with students eager to see what first responders deal with.

“I think it will be interesting to see what career path I choose after seeing what I saw today,” St. Thomas More High School Student Thomas Oubre explained.

Broussard Chamber of Commerce president, Stacy Romero says the students are learning leadership skills and how to collaborate with others in the community.

“We really do hope we are creating an opportunity for them to enter our workforce and discern what they would like to be when they grow up.”

The students toured the parish jail and saw first-hand how inmates are housed.

“I thought it was cool and interesting to be able to ride in the vehicle and go around town and see this person come down from the building. It was really cool to see,” Oubre said

Leah Gentry of David Thibodaux stem calls the experience an opportunity.

“I think it gives us a lot of different opportunities and a chance to meet a lot of different people. We experience different things and see how things actually are. It’s really cool,” Gentry stated

The Brent Henley leadership program runs for nine months with one session per month.