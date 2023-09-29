BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard Police Department announced that retired police K-9 “Sill” died on Sunday, Sep. 24.
According to the Broussard Police Department Facebook page, K-9 “Sill” served the City of Broussard from 2015 until his retirement in 2022. Sill worked alongside his partners Jill Birkenmeier and Corporal Jacques Leblanc. He was instrumental in recovering large amounts of illegal narcotics and assisted in making numerous felony arrests.
The Broussard Police Department thanked Sill for assisting in keeping the citizens of Broussard safe throughout his time.
