BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested in Broussard on Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop in a stolen U-Haul truck.

According to Broussard Police Captain Zac Gerard, a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. led to the arrest of Logan Allen, 31 of Breaux Bridge and Brittany Simon, 27 of Youngsville. Allen was the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck and Simon was the passenger.

Allen was charged with possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, unlawful possession of a fraudulent ID and violation of protective orders. Simon was charged with possession of marijuana.