LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Former Olympic and professional boxer and Broussard native Eric Griffin died Saturday at age 55.

As an amateur boxer, he won several national Golden Gloves titles, gold medals at the 1989 and 1991 World Championships and was co-captain of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team in Barcelona. He amassed a professional record of 16-4 before retiring in 1997.

Funeral services for Griffin will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Moss Street Plaza Funeral Home with Minister Bill Boudreaux officiating. Visitation hours will be observed at Moss Street Plaza Funeral Home on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Inurnment will be held privately on a later date. Condolences may be expressed at mossstreetplaza.com.

