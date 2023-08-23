BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – The Broussard City Council unanimously approved an introductory ordinance at Tuesday night’s council meeting for purchasing buildings for city services.

The city plans to acquire the former Superior Energy Services complex and acreage on Highway 90 and properties on Bercegeay Road, for $5.3 million.

“These buildings will serve as the new headquarters for the Broussard Police Department and Broussard Fire Department, as well as the Public Works Department,” said Mayor Bourque.

The city entered into a real estate purchase agreement with the property owner and t was signed on behalf of the city by Mayor Ray Bourque on June 7. The agreement includes the purchase of the buildings at 5801 Highway 90 on 1.41 acres, and all furniture, fixtures, appliances, and other items on the property.

The city will also buy 102, 106, and 110 Bercegeay Road. The combined total of all properties being purchased comes to 11.659 acres.

“This is a great deal for the city. The site is strategically located for the wave of future growth we expect over the next decade,” said Mayor Bourque.