LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Drivers on Johnston Street in Lafayette may have a bit longer commute this evening.

Effective immediately, the eastbound outside lane of U.S. 167 (Johnston Street) from Moncus Park to Bertrand Avenue is closed due to a ruptured water line, the DOTD has announced.

DOTD reminds motorists to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. No estimate of when the lane will reopen has been provided.