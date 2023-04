LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Both bridges on Maryview Farm Rd. will be closing for repairs.

Both bridges on Maryview Farm Rd. crossing Manor Park Coulee and Bayou Vermilion will close on Thursday, April 13, to complete repairs under both bridges.

Repairs are expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use E. Pont Des Mouton as a detour.