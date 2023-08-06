UPDATE, 9:00 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Officers received a call around 5:39 p.m. about a domestic disturbance in progress involving weapons in the 200 block of Lasalle Street.

Officers found the victim who let them know he was struck with a gun by the suspect. The suspect went in the victim’s home and barricaded himself inside, armed and refusing to come out for officers.

Officers deployed the Lafayette SWAT team and negotiators on the scene.

After constant negotiation, the suspect surrendered and came out at 8:15 then was arrested.

The only injury reported was that of the victim involved in the domestic dispute.

ORIGINAL STORY, 7:42 p.m.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette SWAT team is currently at St. Antoine St. responding to a domestic disturbance.

The team has roads blocked off.

