LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for suspects in a series of shootings Wednesday afternoon in North Lafayette.

At 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, LPD responded to the 500 block of W. Gilman Street in reference to a shooting incident. Officers located one victim suffering multiple apparent gunshot wounds who was then transported to a local hospital, where they are currently listed as being stable but in critical condition.

Authorities said just prior to this shooting, another shooting incident occurred at Big Boy’s Tobacco Plus located on N. University Avenue in which another victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound. This victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Sgt. Robin Green, spokesperson for LPD, said the shootings are related.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

KLFY has a news crew on the way. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.