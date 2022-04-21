LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has confirmed they are investigating a deputy-involved shooting at the Fox Run Apartments off Pinhook Rd. and E. Verot School Rd.

LPSO tells News 10 that a deputy was on patrol in the area at around 6:15 a.m. this morning, April 21, from the 600 block of Fox Run Ave. when he encountered a “suspicious person.” An altercation occurred between the deputy and the suspect, the deputy discharged his weapon. The suspect fled the scene, and law enforcement is actively searching for him.

LPSO deputies are in contact with Louisiana State Police (LSP), but it is unclear yet if the LSP has started an investigation, as is the usual custom with law enforcement involved shootings.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Check back. Details will be posted here as they become available.