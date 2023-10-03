LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A filing for a supervisory writ by Brandon Lavergne, convicted for the first degree murder of Micky Shunick, was denied by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

On Oct. 3, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled the supervisory writ filed by Lavergne would be denied. All justices voted in favor of denying the writ, with the exception of Justice Genovese who recused.

The supervisory writ was filed by Lavergne in reference to a ruling by the 15th Judicial District Court of Lafayette Parish who ruled Lavergne had exhausted his right to appeals and failed to show that any exception should permit future appeals.

The Louisiana Supreme Court’s denial of the supervisory writ will uphold the 15th Judicial District Courts decision.

Lavergne previously tried to overturn his guilty plea in 2015 and again in 2019, but was denied in both cases. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August of 2012.

He is currently in prison, serving life.

