BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. (KLFY) — Brandon Francisco, the person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, will be extradited back to Louisiana after being arrested in Missouri late last month.

According to an extradition order, on Wednesday Francisco agreed to be extradited back to Louisiana. The extradition will remain in effect until April 15.

Attached below is a photo of the extradition order from the Buchanan County Court.