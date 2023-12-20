LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President elect Monique Blanco Boulet held her third Community Conversations public discussion at Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

On Wednesday, the mayor-president elect focused on LCG’s Impact on Economic Growth.

“So goes our economy. So goes our quality of life,” Boulet expressed.

Boulet talked about during the pandemic, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research mostly took place in China and India. The mayor-president elect embraces the idea of Lafayette stepping into that kind of ownership arena.

“We need to take some ownership in that should we ever be faced with something as unique as a pandemic, we have to have control over our space here,” Boulet said.

LEDA CEO and president Mandi Mitchell spoke about equitable access to economic opportunities, diversified economy and being infrastructure ready; in terms of water and electricity.

“You have a tract of land that you have pre-cleared,” siad Mitchell. “You have done the due diligence, the engineering, the surveying, the environmental and you cleared it, but Chad is correct in that where we fall short we don’t make those investments to bring infrastructure to those sites so that they’re ready,” Mitchell said.

Boulet says as Lafayette grows she wants us to be intentional about the kind of industry that’s pulled in.

“When we make quality of life decisions we need to be looking at how that impacts us. When we make infrastructure decisions are we thinking long term,” Boulet explained.

