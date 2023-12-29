LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The administration of incoming Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet is taking shape, with several appointments announced Thursday.

The mayor-president elect has appointed Karen Fontenot as chief financial officer. Fontenot has served as CFO for the City of Broussard since 2019.

Matthew Duhon has been appointed chief innovation officer. Duhon has served as director of patient navigation and access to card for Ochsner Lafayette General since 2022.

Robert Yancy Legrande will serve within the office of mayor-president. Legrande, who has worked for the state Department of Economic Development, will advise Boulet on issues related to policy and special projects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Boulet has also announced that Lafayette Utilities System Director Jeffery Stewart, Traffic, Roads and Bridges Department Director Warren Abadie, Director of International Trade & Development Dave Domingue and Drainage Department Director Brian Smith will all retain their positions within LCG.

The inauguration ceremony takes place on Jan. 3.

Latest posts