YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)– A recent road closure in Youngsville has some residents frustrated.

Clay Colgin says the closure of Bonin Road is very frustrating during his morning and evening commute.

He describes the closure as a blocking off an artery to the heart, causing more issues and says it’s not just him who’s frustrated, but other drivers in Youngsville as well.

“Basically, they cut off a main artery and now there’s only so many ways to get into Youngsville.”

Mayor Ken Ritter says the road closure and expansion will allow for a safer route.

He says he understands the frustration but says it’s important for this project to take place now.

“The idea behind it we’re gaining up to five or six feet in width on this road. Anyone who’s traveled knows it’s entirely too narrow. By making the road wider it will be a safer route to school and to work for our residents to commute to and from. We’re trying our best to layer our projects to where it’s the most minimal inconvenience”

The road closure is only expected to last until the end of the month, weather permitting.