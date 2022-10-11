LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their new restaurant concept coming to Lafayette.

Their newest concept, “Whiskey & Vine,” will be a take on a classic Big Easy jazz atmosphere.

This cocktail lounge will have the culture of New Orleans with live blues music, southern cuisine, and an expansive selection of cocktails and spirits.

Whiskey & Vine will offer week long dinner, as well as weekend lunch.

The opening date is still unknown, but you can expect it to be around late fall of this year.

It will be located in the building previously occupied by the well-known establishment, Jolie’s Louisiana Bistro.

Whiskey & Vine