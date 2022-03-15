LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Boil Advisory has been used for a part of Lafayette Parish.

The customers affected are those within the area bounded on the north by Cameron St., bounded

on the south and west by Hollier Rd. and bounded on the east by Fieldspan Rd. The Water System has experienced problems with our water supply system due to a waterline break.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana

Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples

collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe