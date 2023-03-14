LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The body of a 70-year-old woman was found after a fire erupted at her home before dawn Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded around 12:40 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Refinery Street, entered the burning home and found Joyce Leone near the rear door.

Fire Department Spokesperson Alton Trahan said neighbors had called to report the house was on fire.

He said lifesaving measures were attempted however Leone did not survive.

An initial investigation has revealed that the fire started in the living room, Trahan said.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will determine an official cause.