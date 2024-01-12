LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– A Marine from Lafayette killed while serving at an American embassy in the Republic of the Congo has returned home. The body of Lance Corporal Nicholas Dural arrived at the Louis Armstrong Airport in New Orleans after traveling more than 20 hours.

Dural was stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, when he died while on duty. Now, almost a month later, his family is seeing him for the first time since his death. And now they’re preparing to say their final goodbyes. His parents said serving in the Marine Corps is something he has always wanted to do.

“He dedicated his life for service,” Kimberly Dural, his mother, said. “He wanted to be a marine. He’s always wanted to be a marine. And even though he’s only 20 years old, he did a lot in those 20 years.”

The sound of sirens from the processional carrying the body of Lance Corporal Nicholas Dural reunites the soldier with his family. Lance Dural’s family met at a funeral home to receive the body of their son who served as a security guard for the U.S Embassy in Congo. His parents Kimberly and Dalton Dural said although it is heartbreaking, they are glad to have their son home, almost a month since he was killed.

“Well, we’ve been waiting weeks for nick to come home, and he’s finally home,” Kimberly Dural said. “He arrived this morning and we’re just happy to have him back in the states home so we can put him to rest.”

Back in April of 2023, Lance Dural was one of the Acadiana Marines awarded with Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals for stopping a knife attack at a Chick-Fil-A. Described as a hero, his parents said their son was a caretaker who loved everyone and was known as a protector.

“He wanted to be the tip of the spear,” Dalton Dural said. “He wanted to be there to help others. He went he picked the hard duty. He could have gotten something a lot easier. But he picked a hard duty because of the fact that he wanted to go where he can help the most.”

His family said it is an honor to know their son made a difference and the prayers and support they are receiving is the reason they are getting through this tough time.

“Like I say, I appreciate the prayers,” Dalton Dural said. “The prayers. I mean, it’s tough losing a kid. It’s really tough. And then having to wait so long to get to this point here. So. So we’re just trying to get past this point here and keep it moving and stay positive. But thanks, thanks to the community for the prayers.”

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 13, at Gethsemane Church in Lafayette. Services begin at 11 a.m. with a military presentation at 10:45 a.m.

