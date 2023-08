LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A body was found floating in the Vermilion River in Lafayette Parish on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

Foul play is not suspected, according to Valerie Ponseti of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“The body has been turned over to the coroner at this point,” Ponseti said.

Officials have not identified the victim. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.