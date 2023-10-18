LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is coming to Acadiana.

Shelton and his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, with special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts, will make a stop at the Cajundome on Feb. 29, 2024.

Tickets for the show will be available via an exclusive fan presale beginning next Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 p.m. The general on-sale will start on Oct 27 at 10 a.m.

Shelton accumulated an astonishing 28 No. 1 singles, sold nearly 15 million album equivalents and earned upwards of 11.5 billion global streams. Shelton has received myriad awards, including six ACMs, three AMAs, 10 CMAs, 11 CMTs and six People’s Choice Awards.

For more information, visit BlakeShelton.com and follow @BlakeShelton.

