LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The line of people outside BJ’s Pizza House on West Congress was out the door. BJ’s announcement that the shop is closing has caught the attention of longtime customers.

“That full house add shrimp. That’s our favorite. That’s our go-to pizza, before games and after games,” a customer smiled.

“I have come here for 40 years basically on and off. It’s a staple,” customer Tracir Zagrev added.

For Joshua Segura, BJ’s closure is an end to an era of pizza making.

“It seems so surreal that it’s closing. It feels like a funeral inside of there. The Titanic song was actually playing,” Segura explained.

According to the shop’s social media page, to help keep the line moving pizza orders were limited to three and phone-in orders had to come to a stop.

“You think two hours in-line and a 105 degrees people would be mad? Everyone was cheerful and everyone was chatting. Everyone was talking about how when I was little, I would ride my bike over here,” Lee added.

Jon Lee of Lafayette said he was in line 20 minutes before they opened.

“It took about three hours to get the food, but I was ready for it. I got books and I brought a pack of cards. Yup!” Lee stated.

“As a man who loves pizza, I do want to cry,” Segura laughed.