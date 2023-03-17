LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Obervant Catholics face a potential crisis of faith when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent: No Corned Beef. The canonical prohibition of eating meat on Lenten Fridays would keep the traditional holiday meal of Corned Beef and Cabbage out of reach.

But those in Lafayette, and other places, can rest easy this St. Paddy’s Day. The Bishop of Lafayette, Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, has granted a special dispensation to allow Catholics to eat meat in honor of the holiday.

Each diocean bishop can choose to give such a dispensation, and many around the country have done so. According to the National Catholic Register, more than 70% of U.S. diocesan bishops are allowing Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

So, Corned Beef and Cabbage are back on the menu for St. Patrick’s Day in the Diocese of Lafayette.

The dispensation, issued March 2, cites “the many celebrations that occur on this day in commemoration of Saint Patrick and especially of the Irish heritage.”

As a result, the bishop granted “to all Catholics of the Diocese as well as all present here that day, a dispensation from the abstinence from meat and meat products.”

Instead, the faithful are asked to “engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day.” For those of extraordinary faith, forgoing Guinness may qualify.