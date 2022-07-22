LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A bicyclist lost his life last night after being struck by a vehicle in Lafayette Parish.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) report that shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night, a crash on LA 98 and LA 93 claimed the life of a 67-year-old male who was thrown off of his bicycle on impact with an SUV.

LSP says that LSP Troop I preliminary investigation has revealed that the 67-year-old male, was stopped on the westward lane of LA 98 facing east when the driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain SUV struck the bicyclist while traveling west on LA 98.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC sustained no injuries and showed no signs of impairment, however, the crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Louisiana had 638 bicyclist-involved crashes where 532 people were either injured or killed according to Louisiana State University’s Center for Analytics and Research.

Thus far in 2022, LSP Troop I has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths.