LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is dead after being hit by a car on LA 94 near Longbridge Road, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Paul Gerald Mouton, 67, of Lafayette was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP said.

According to LSP, Mouton was riding his bike east on LA 94 around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4. A 2002 Chevrolet Malibu which was traveling east on LA 94 at the same time hit Mouton, ejecting him from his bike.

LSP said that the driver of the Malibu submitted a blood sample and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.