CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has revoked its accreditation of Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, of Carencro.

The BBB’s Accreditation Committee took this action on June 28 after a review of the business for violating BBB’s Accreditation agreement.

Atchafalaya Homes, a dealer and builder of mobile and manufactured homes, currently has a C+ rating on bbb.org due to a large complaint volume and unanswered complaints. BBB is working with local law enforcement and regulatory agencies regarding reports of consumers receiving unsuitable or incorrect homes in lieu of the custom homes they believed they were purchasing.

The business had not answered a recent complaint filed and has failed to properly address complaints over the last 12 months with a consistent pattern from at least 10 sperate complaints regarding product issues, repair delays, incorrect/missing paperwork and refund delays, the BBB said.

BBB sent a notice identifying the pattern of complaint with a requests for a business response in March 2023. Atchafalaya Homes has not responded to this notice regarding their consistent pattern of complaints and again failed to responded to a recent correspondence sent by BBB.

Accredited businesses of BBB are required to respond to customer complaints regarding BBB inquires and make a good-faith effort to resolve those complaints.