LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Pizza Artista in Lafayette and Broussard, and Pizza Amore in Carencro are teaming up with the Police Association of Lafayette to conduct a fundraiser for three Lafayette Police Department officers injured in the line of duty last month.

Pizza Artista and Pizza Amore will be donating 20% of all sales on Thursday, Sept. 21 when guests mention the Police Association of Lafayette benefit for its injured officers.

The benefit will take place Thursday at all three Lafayette Parish locations:

5409 Johnston St., Lafayette

219 Saint Nazaire Road, Broussard

3730 NE Evangeline Thruway, Suite F, Carencro

The Lafayette and Broussard locations will be open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and Carencro will be open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.