LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Acadiana community mourned the loss of former Lafayette City Marshal Earl J. “Nickey” Picard, who served as the city’s longest-tenured marshal.

Picard, who passed away Aug. 21 at his home at the age of 92, was laid to rest Thursday.

He is remembered as a leader and visionary in the community, serving five consecutive 6-year terms before his retirement in 2014.

Not only has Picard served as city marshal for 30 years, but his contribution to the marshal’s office has been honored and recognized making him a community staple whose legacy impacted law enforcement.

Picard is laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery where family, friends and law enforcement gathered to say their final goodbyes. As loved ones and fellow law enforcement agencies pay their respects to Picard, the city will remember him for how he served Acadiana.