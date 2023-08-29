LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Baton Rouge mother traveled to Lafayette on Monday, to recognize and celebrate the birth of her only son, who was killed in a hit and run last year on July 4th.

Lafayette Police said Christopher Smith of Lafayette was killed in a hit-and-run on W. Gilman Rd in July of 2022.

Smith’s mother, Sheryl Scott, spoke with New Ten’s Rodricka Taylor about her late son.

“Today is so memorable to me because this is the birthday of Christopher, that I gave life to my son. Aug. 28 will always be a special day because this is the day that I held my bunch of joy. It’s a beginning and an ending for me. His life began on August 28th, and his life ended on July 4th, 2022,” said Scott.

Scott said the day is filled with many emotions, but she holds on to the good memories.

“I just want everybody to know that even though he’s gone, he is still part of my life. This is a life that was so precious, and I just want everybody to know that I want him to live on even though he’s gone I want his life to long on,” said Scott. “During the time that he was here, he impacted a lot of people’s lives. I mean, he loved people. He never had a problem with doing for anybody, and so I want them to remember the good things about him. He was always a loving and caring person, and he would do anything for anybody.”

Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said Scott has become extended family with the police department, as they have been keeping in contact with her since the incident.

“We’ve got to know her really well, and so Ms. Sheryl is close to our hearts here at Lafayette Police Department,” said Green.

Green urged anyone in the W. Gilman area who may have heard something or seen anything, as no little detail is too small but can help the department get a step closer to solving the case.

“We just want to give Ms. Sheryl some closure,” Green said. “This is her baby. This is her only son that she had, and we want to be able to do that for her, so we do urge anyone if they have any information. If you know anything, contact the Lafayette Police Department so we can look into leads and try to close this case.”

Smith leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter. Scott said it had been hard for her when the family celebrated his death anniversary.

“She was like grandma; my dad is gone. I miss my dad, grandma. She kind of cried a little bit. I kind of encouraged her, like, yeah, he’s watching over us. He’s taking care of us,” Scott tells News 10. “All of us, I think Chris had such an impact on our lives that he’s missed by all of us right now. It’s very hard for us to talk about it, but when we do, it’s the funny things about Chris too that we remember, but she’s getting through it.”

Scott said it has been hard for her every day, but everything she is doing is for her son. In addition, to let him know she is not letting go and will keep his memory going.