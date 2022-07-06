LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man found dead on Gilman Rd. in Lafayette on Monday is now believed to have been struck by a vehicle, and police are now investigating the death as a hit-and-run fatality.

The body of Christopher Smith, 37, of Baton Rouge, was found near the intersection of Gilman and Railroad St. at around 3:20 a.m. on July 4, according to Lafayette Police. Originally, Lafayette Police said reported the incident in the 500 block of Gilman Rd. Sgt. Robin Green said this afternoon that has been corrected to the 200 block of Gilman Rd.

Green said investigators have determined that Smith died from “blunt force injuries” after an autopsy was performed.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.