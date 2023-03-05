LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Bath & Body Works is set to open a second location in Lafayette.

According to the Developing Lafayette website, “Bath & Body Works has a new, second location coming soon to the former Kirklands space at 3001 Louisiana Avenue #104 in north Lafayette, LA. The building permit for the new location was released this week.”

This second location will allow for more convenience for Bath & Body works customers. Currently, the only location is in The Acadiana Mall.

The new location will feature of all the same products that are available at the current location, with selections of bath products, candles, and wall plug-in fragrances.

According to Developing Lafayette, “The estimated completion date for the new Northside Bath & Body Works should be within 2-3 months or less.”