YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The popular ice cream business, Baskin-Robbins, is set to open a new location in Youngsville.

Youngsville Mayor, Ken Ritter, said he met with Baskin-Robbins Franchisees Butch and Patricia Ohlmeyer and Lindsay and Jarid Horn to discuss a Youngsville location last July shortly after they purchased the Lafayette location.

The Baskin-Robbins will occupy Suite 1 of a new 11,650 sq ft building located at 1911 Chemin Metairie in Sugar Mill Pond (next to POUR and Villagers Cafe).

Site work on the new building is expected to begin within the next four weeks.