LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Jules Edwards III was sworn in as Lafayette’s new city court judge on Wednesday bringing the city’s court back to order with two full time elected officials.

This was also a historic appointment, as Edwards becomes the first elected African American judge to the Lafayette City Court.

In December, with 52 percent of the total vote, he beat ADA Roya Boustany during a runoff election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michelle Odinet.

Before running for the city court position, Edwards served as district court judge for nearly 30 years.