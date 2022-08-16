LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After a three-week long absence from the Lafayette council chambers for a stay in rehab, the mayor-president has returned.

“It’s kind of like the orchestra losing his conductor, well, the conductor’s back, and I think we will be moving along smoothly now. Although we didn’t have any hitches while he was gone, I do look forward to working with him again.” District 2 city council member Andy Naquin said.

Naquin says he credits Guillory for getting the help and treatment he needed to recover from PTSD and alcoholism.

“I have to admit that I am very proud of him for doing what he did and taking the steps he needed to take. You know not many men would do that, so I’m proud of him.”

The city council welcomed him back before getting back to business.

“I do feel the love, so I appreciate all of you, and thank you for your support and kind words. Thank you for your prayers, especially my absence physically, but I was never too far from you in spirit. Thank you so much,” the Mayor-President said.

The parish council and the city council held a joint meeting to discuss the 2022-2023 proposed budget, which should be completed in September.

A moment of silence was held for Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas, the victim of a hit and run in Downtown Lafayette.

The next LCG meeting is scheduled for Aug. 30.