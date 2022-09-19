LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — An autopsy will soon be done on the Lafayette Parish toddler who died over the weekend after sheriff detectives responded to a home on Willie Mae Lane and found a one-year-old male unresponsive.

Paramedics transported the baby to the hospital, where he died.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend have been charged with second degree murder and cruelty to juveniles.

Deziree Suttoon, 23 and her boyfriend, Dillon Cormier, 29 were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $400K bond each.

“The child, of course, there will be an autopsy and a further investigation as to the cause of death and different factors like that,” Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Posetti said.

She said the investigation is still ongoing and detectives are still conducting interviews.

Neighbors in the area say they did not notice anything out of the ordinary, and that this incident came as a shock to them how something like this could happen.