LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is investigating three separate shootings that happened over the weekend in Lafayette Parish. Three people were injured in the shootings.

The first happened just after midnight Saturday morning. Details are limited, but LPSO was made aware that one person was hospitalized for an apparent gunshot wound. This case is still under investigation.

A few hours later, LPSO dispatchers got a call about a second, unrelated shooting in the 800 block of Lajaunie Rd., which happened at about 4 a.m. One victim had non-life-threatening injuries. This case is still under investigation.

The third shooting was reported on Sunday, April 3 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of German Rd. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

Casiana Edu, 35, was identified as the suspect and arrested and charged with aggravated battery as a result of this shooting.

Casiana Edu (Image from LPSO)

No further information about these cases is available at this time.