LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Fire Department (LDF) responded to a fire on Hebert Road this morning.

LFD said that around 11:10 a.m. on March 9, Lafayette firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 131 Hebert Road.

The homeowner said that she smelled smoke inside the home and hear popping sounds coming from outside. When she went to the door to check, she noticed that the shed next to her home was on fire. LFD said that she then called 911.

LFD said that firefighters were on scene within four minutes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The heat from the fire ignited the siding of the mobile home. LDF also said that the exterior, attic, and a portion of the interior sustained heavy fire damage.

Courtesy of LFD

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.