LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — In November of 2021, Homeland Security Investigations Lafayette conducted an undercover chat operation in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force resulting in the arrest of a Lafayette man for child exploitation charges. Authorities are now asking the public to provide information that may lead to the identification of more victims.

During the operation, HSI agents identified Taylor Simmons, age 26, as being in possession of child pornography, including child sexual abuse material he produced. As a result of the chat operation, the Hernando Police Department arrested Simmons on state charges after he traveled from Louisiana to Mississippi to meet an alleged female minor for illicit sexual conduct.

He is currently in jail in Mississippi.

Further investigation revealed that Simmons was engaging and enticing other minors on social media, including sending to and requesting sexually explicit material from the underage victims. Additionally, Simmons was enticement the minors to meet for sexual activity. This case is being investigated by HSI, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Hernando Police Department.

Due to his online activity, investigators believe Simmons may have additional minor victims. The HSI Lafayette office, LBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana are seeking information that can help identify any that have engaged or been exploited by Simmons.

If you have any information related to Simmons that could further law enforcement’s investigation or if you suspect that a child might be one of his victims, you are encouraged to call the HSI Tipline at 866-347-2423, or you can contact them online at https://www.ice.gov/tipline.